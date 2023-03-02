Advertise With Us
Mote, FWC rescue manatee near Holmes Beach

Manatee rescued from Holmes Beach
Manatee rescued from Holmes Beach
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium worked together to rescue a manatee that was found near Holmes Beach.

FWC was dispatched Sunday to tend to the animal. Crews believe that red tide is responsible for the lethargic manatee. The manatee also suffered a watercraft wound across its tail.

The animal was taken to Zoo Tampa for rehabilitation. FWC says they have reported to a number of lethargic manatees in the area.

Over the past week, the red tide organism Karenia brevis was detected in 171 samples. Twelve of those were detected in Pinellas County, one offshore of Hillsborough County, three in and offshore of Manatee County, 22 in and offshore of Sarasota County, nine in and offshore of Charlotte County, 25 in and offshore of Lee County, and 22 in and offshore of Collier County

