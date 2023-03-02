Changes in the weather will start to occur late today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A powerful storm system will move through the Deep South today with the threat of severe weather including very large hail, damaging winds, and strong tornadoes.

The bullseye for the threat stretches from eastern Texas northeast into Tennessee and Mississippi. Most of the energy of the system will lift off to the northeast, spreading rain, snow, and ice into the plains, the heartland, and finally, the northeast.

As it moves off into that direction it will drag a cold front into Florida. But as most of the energy ejects off to the north, the cold front will be very weak as it moves over the Suncoast. The major impact for us will be gusty winds produced by the pass of the system to our north and the proximity of a high pressure area that will, once again, bring us a mostly dry and sunny day.

The day will be very similar to yesterday. Some morning fog should be expected, with light and variable winds to start the day. As fog burns off our skies become sunny and the day warms up quickly into the 70s and eventually 80s in the afternoon.

A noticeable change will occur tonight as winds begin to become breezy and gusty. By tomorrow the winds could blow at 20 to 25 mph and gusting to 35 to 40 mph as winds turn southwest. The strong onshore wind flow may well push red tide toxins closer to the coast for Friday afternoon and evening. rip currents along area beaches will also become a problem.

Winds will continue onshore Friday night into Saturday morning. This will be accompanied by a slight chance for showers as the front nears the Suncoast. The onshore winds could continue until Monday, when winds again shift to the southeast and blow offshore for several days, reducing red tide irritation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.