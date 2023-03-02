Advertise With Us
Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say

A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing cat from Florida was recently found in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department reports that an orange tabby cat was discovered by a resident last month.

The department shared a photo of the feline. Officers said the animal apparently traveled nearly 1,600 miles from the Miami area and was missing for two years.

According to police, it wasn’t immediately clear how the cat made its way from Florida, but one of their animal control officers contacted the cat’s owner after a microchip matched.

Prairie Village police said it’s working on getting the cat reunited with its owner while “figuring out she got here.”

