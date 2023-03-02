Anxiety remains day after train derailment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Railroad experts are working to remove a set of cars that derailed on Tuesday. Those who live and work near the site on the 7200 block of 16th Street East are still on edge one day later.

A total of seven train cars derailed. Five of those were filled with sheetrock, and two others with propane.

One of those propane tankers contains at least 30,000 gallons.

Erick works in the complex adjacent to the crash. He said he feels the crews cleaning up those tankers filled with propane have a dangerous job and said it could be disastrous if something goes wrong.

“That could be deadly to some people, animals, environment, you know? I just hope everything is safe—we’re all safe. [I hope] we won’t have to evacuate and everything goes well over there. That’s pretty much it,” he said.

ABC7 spoke with several employees of the other businesses nearby. Many of them said they were hoping to get a notice from their employer that they could work from home.

Others, like warehouse workers, who don’t have that option said they were a little nervous about showing up on Wednesday.

Nearby worker, Michelle Weber, said she has been keeping an eye on the situation—and says she hopes authorities would be swift to inform those who work in the area if a problem were to arise.

“I would imagine, or maybe hope, that once they started that progress that they would let us know and to eliminate any type of concern that they would let us maybe work from home or something like that. But, I would hope they would keep us up to speed on what they’re doing,” said Weber.

But, it’s more than just businesses that are being affected. David Dalesio lives just a few blocks down the track.

With all of the train derailments happening nationwide, he said having the same thing happen so close to home is nerve-racking.

“I’ve heard about them all—the ones that’s been going on. Then, it happens out your back door with propane tanks you know?” said Dalesio.

Southern Manatee Fire and Rescue said they have devices that are monitoring the propane tanks, which will alert them if any leaking occurs.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.