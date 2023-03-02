1 dead after Skyway Bridge crash, backups reported

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are still working to clear the debris from a fatal crash in the inside lane of I-275 near milemarker 12 at the Skyway Bridge.

The crash happened Thursday morning around 9 a.m. and involved two cars and a motorcycles. Crews say a vehicle rear-ended a motorcycle and the rider was ejected and was subsequently hit by another vehicle.

At this point, one lane is open but there are still significant backups in the area. Plan to allow additional time if you are commuting to St. Pete from Manatee County.

