Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

1 dead after Skyway Bridge crash, backups reported

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are still working to clear the debris from a fatal crash in the inside lane of I-275 near milemarker 12 at the Skyway Bridge.

The crash happened Thursday morning around 9 a.m. and involved two cars and a motorcycles. Crews say a vehicle rear-ended a motorcycle and the rider was ejected and was subsequently hit by another vehicle.

At this point, one lane is open but there are still significant backups in the area. Plan to allow additional time if you are commuting to St. Pete from Manatee County.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice Police respond to stabbing
Venice Police respond to stabbing at assisted living facility
Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.
Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning
Winds pick up on the Suncoast
Changes in the weather will start to occur late today
A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say
A man was rescued in the Manatee River Monday as he was clinging to a support on the Green...
Man rescued from water underneath the Green Bridge

Latest News

Westbound U.S. 301 (10th Street East) in Palmetto is completely closed from Canal Road (16th...
First Alert Traffic: Water line break repaired; westbound U.S. 301 in Palmetto reopens
Sarasota police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at Fruitville Road and Osprey Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Crash knocks out traffic signals at Fruitville and Osprey
A crash on I-75 northbound at County Road 681 is blocking two lanes of traffic.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at County Road 681
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Crash blocks roadway on N Tamiami Trail in Sarasota