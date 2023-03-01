Windy weather comes Friday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ideal beach weather (except for red tide) will continue on Wednesday with generally sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s along the coast and low to mid 80s as you move further inland. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph.

Thursday those winds begin to pick up a bit as an area of low pressure intensifies over the southern Plains. We will see a nice day however with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s for most everyone. Winds will be out of the SSE at 10-15 and gusts up to 20 mph during the afternoon.

Friday we will see those winds increase to 20-25 mph with some gusts up to 35 mph during the late morning and early afternoon. Skies will be generally mostly sunny with a high around 80 to 85 degrees. The mid 80s will be felt as you move further inland.

Saturday a weak cold front will get close so look for the breezy weather to continue with winds 15-20 mph but not as gusty. Those winds start out of the SSW and turn to the NW late Saturday night once the front passes. The winds will calm down on Sunday as the front fades.

We will see some increase in cloudiness on Saturday as the front gets closer. We will only have a 20% chance for a shower or two late Saturday as the weak front moves through our area. The high on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Saturday.

Small rain chance Saturday (WWSB)

Sunday we will see clearing skies and lows in the low to mid 60s with highs warming into the upper 70s to low 80s by early afternoon. Skies will be generally mostly sunny.

Look for good boating weather on Wednesday with seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters. Small craft advisories will be needed on Friday as those winds increase significantly.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.