USF Sarasota-Manatee breaks ground on first ever student housing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Faculty, staff and elected officials came together Wednesday to on the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus to break ground on the first-ever student center and residence hall.

The six-story, 100,000-square-foot building, going up along the south side of the campus courtyard, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024 as the on-campus home for as many as 200 students.

USF students, community leaders and other guests gathered on campus on Wednesday, March 1, for a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by USF President Rhea Law and Sarasota-Manatee campus Regional Chancellor Karen Holbrook.

It’s a major change for the commuter campus. Some of the highlights of the project include:

It is being constructed along Seagate Drive, just west of the existing Selby Auditorium and Crosley Campus Center.



The first two floors will include a ballroom, dining facilities, a bookstore, lounges, meeting space and offices for USF World, student government and other organizations.



Architectural features in the student center portion will include large windows allowing students and visitors to look out toward Sarasota Bay and Longboat Key.



The top four floors will include residences in various configurations.



The USF Board of Trustees and the State University System of Florida Board of Governors approved construction of the new building last year.

The addition of the student center and residence hall will elevate the higher education profile of the Sarasota-Manatee region by making the campus an even more desired destination that can attract talent from across the nation and overseas.

“Our students will be shaped by the experiences and environments in this new facility and in turn that will influence their success in careers and life,” said Brett Kemker, regional vice chancellor and vice provost for academic affairs and student success at the Sarasota-Manatee campus.

The new building will be topped by the first-ever residence hall on the Sarasota-Manatee campus, but the first two floors also will provide new, larger homes for several services now scattered in smaller spaces, in a central student center. For example, the current bookstore is located several blocks south of campus and the student government is squeezed into small offices on the first floor of the Crosley Campus Center.

And the new dining hall will be considerably larger than the current café, which will soon be renovated into a teaching kitchen for the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Likewise, the first-floor ballroom in the new building will be a much larger, more formal location for events than the Selby Auditorium or the FCCI Rotunda.

