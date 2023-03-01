Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is reminding drivers in the downtown area to slow down.

A Twitter post included a photo of a radar gun readout after a driver was stopped after apparently going 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.

It happened on Mound Street between Orange and Osprey avenues. “Speeding endangers not only the life of the driver but all the people on our roads, including law enforcement officers,” the tweet said.

🚨🚔PLEASE SLOW DOWN🚨🚔Our Traffic Unit stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone today! It happened on Mound between Orange & Osprey. Speeding endangers not only the life of the driver but all the people on our roads, including law enforcement officers. Please drive safely! pic.twitter.com/672zeIUPsC — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) March 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.