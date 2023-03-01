Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning

Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.
Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is reminding drivers in the downtown area to slow down.

A Twitter post included a photo of a radar gun readout after a driver was stopped after apparently going 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.

It happened on Mound Street between Orange and Osprey avenues. “Speeding endangers not only the life of the driver but all the people on our roads, including law enforcement officers,” the tweet said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.
Train derails in south Manatee; boxcars, propane tankers involved
A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say
A crash on I-75 northbound at County Road 681 is blocking two lanes of traffic.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at County Road 681
Crash
Man seriously hurt in I-75 crash near Venice
Red tide causing fish kill on some Suncoast beaches.
Red tide impacting many beaches on the Suncoast

Latest News

A man was rescued in the Manatee River Monday as he was clinging to a support on the Green...
Man rescued from water underneath the Green Bridge
Sarasota police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at Fruitville Road and Osprey Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Crash knocks out traffic signals at Fruitville and Osprey
Students, parents and alumni protested Tuesday at New College of Florida is advance of a...
New College trustees cut school’s diversity office
Rosa Vargas
Bradenton police find missing woman