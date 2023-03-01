Sarasota officers reunite with dog they saved from Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Marine Patrol Unit officers who saved a man and his dog last month got a chance to reunite with the pair Wednesday.

The rescue happened on Feb. 21 after a man and his pet Chihuahua fell into after they fell into the water at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Sarasota Police Marine Patrol officers were on patrol when they were called to assist with the water rescue. The man and his dog, a female Chihuahua named Tinkerbell, fell into the water outside the club. Fire Rescue personnel saved the adult man soon after he fell in.

But Tinkerbell was missing and spent nearly 40 minutes in the water, sitting on a piece of floating wooden near a dock before officers found her and rescued her.

On Wednesday the officers caught up with the now-famous Tinkerbell and her owners over lunch! Tinkerbell was certainly happy to see her heroes again!

