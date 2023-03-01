Man rescued from water underneath the Green Bridge

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was rescued in the Manatee River Monday as he was clinging to a support on the Green Bridge, Palmetto police say.

Police were called when the man was discovered under the bridge and appeared to be in distress.

Officers in the department’s patrol boat were dispatched to the scene where they found the man holding onto to a concrete piling.

After he was rescued, he told police he had been in the water about 10-15 minutes and was carried to the bridge by the current.

After an evaluation by EMS, he was released from the scene.

