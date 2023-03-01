Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Man rescued from water underneath the Green Bridge

A man was rescued in the Manatee River Monday as he was clinging to a support on the Green...
A man was rescued in the Manatee River Monday as he was clinging to a support on the Green Bridge, Palmetto police say.(Palmetto Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A man was rescued in the Manatee River Monday as he was clinging to a support on the Green Bridge, Palmetto police say.

Police were called when the man was discovered under the bridge and appeared to be in distress.

Officers in the department’s patrol boat were dispatched to the scene where they found the man holding onto to a concrete piling.

After he was rescued, he told police he had been in the water about 10-15 minutes and was carried to the bridge by the current.

After an evaluation by EMS, he was released from the scene.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.
Train derails in south Manatee; boxcars, propane tankers involved
A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say
A crash on I-75 northbound at County Road 681 is blocking two lanes of traffic.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at County Road 681
Crash
Man seriously hurt in I-75 crash near Venice
Red tide causing fish kill on some Suncoast beaches.
Red tide impacting many beaches on the Suncoast

Latest News

Sarasota police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at Fruitville Road and Osprey Avenue.
First Alert Traffic: Crash knocks out traffic signals at Fruitville and Osprey
Sarasota police stopped a driver going 80mph in a 35mph zone.
Sarasota police issue leadfoot warning
Students, parents and alumni protested Tuesday at New College of Florida is advance of a...
New College trustees cut school’s diversity office
Rosa Vargas
Bradenton police find missing woman