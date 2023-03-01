Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Water line break closes westbound U.S. 301 in Palmetto

Westbound U.S. 301 (10th Street East) in Palmetto is completely closed from Canal Road (16th...
Westbound U.S. 301 (10th Street East) in Palmetto is completely closed from Canal Road (16th Street East) to the entrance to the Palmetto Wal Mart.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Westbound U.S. 301 in Palmetto is completely closed from Canal Road (16th Street East) to the entrance to the Palmetto Wal Mart due to a break in a water line, police say.

This problem is a force main break under the westbound travel lanes. “This closure may last for the next 24 hours because of the extensive excavation and repair work that must take place to fix the problem.” an advisory said.

All travel lanes of eastbound U.S. 301 remain open.

Traffic travelling westbound, towards Palmetto, will be diverted north on Canal Road, where motorists can use westbound 17th Street West to get around the detour.

“We urge motorists to avoid this area until the roadway is restored. If you must travel through this area, expect congestion and travel delays. Please drive with patience as we work through these repairs,” the police department statement said.

