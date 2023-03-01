First Alert Traffic: Crash knocks out traffic signals at Fruitville and Osprey
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at Fruitville Road and Osprey Avenue.
Traffic lights are not working. Police remind driver to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
Crews anticipate it will take 7-12 hours before the signals lights are repaired.
Expect delays in the area.
