Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Discovering the Kindness Rocks of the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Could a rock save a life? A Kindness Rock could. Meet some of the people spreading kindness on the Suncoast and the world, one rock and one person at a time.

You can find more information on Kindness Rocks at these links:

Sarasota Rocks Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/sarasotarocks

Bradenton Rocks Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/102597146947587

Kindness Rocks Webpage https://www.thekindnessrocksproject.com/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.
Train derails in south Manatee; boxcars, propane tankers involved
A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say
A crash on I-75 northbound at County Road 681 is blocking two lanes of traffic.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at County Road 681
Crash
Man seriously hurt in I-75 crash near Venice
Red tide causing fish kill on some Suncoast beaches.
Red tide impacting many beaches on the Suncoast

Latest News

Circus Sarasota will have acts going on until March 5.
Circus Sarasota dedicates act to Ukraine
Visitors attend the Sarasota Festival of the Arts.
Sarasota Festival of the Arts this weekend
“This is an important nursery area for a lot of important fish in our region,” said Shaun...
Suncoast celebrates Planting Day at Tom Bennett Park
discovering
Discovering the Suncoast: Bailey, Barnum and Ringling