Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

DeSantis auditing state attorney over handling of suspect in Orange County shooting

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest Keith Melvin Moses, 19
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest Keith Melvin Moses, 19(OCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking Florida’s 9th Circuit Court State Attorney Monique Worrell for written insight into her office’s handling of the man accused of killing three people in an Orlando spree shooting.

Keith Melvin Moses is facing three murder charges in addition to other charges.

Investigators said Moses fatally shot Nathacha Augustin seconds after the car she was riding in stopped to offer him a ride. Hours later, Moses returned to the scene while television crews were working on a story about the shooting, authorities said. Officials then say Moses shot a photographer and reporter from Spectrum 13 News in Orlando. The reporter, 24-year-old Dylan Lyons, was killed. Another television crew managed to report Moses leaving the scene.

Moses then walked into a house and shot 9-year-old T’yonna Major and her mother. 9-year-old T’yonna later died of her injuries.

DeSantis expressed his frustration at a press conference Monday saying that Moses has such a violent history that he wanted to see how he was free to roam the streets.

“As you are well aware, our state suffered inexplicable tragedy last week when a series of shootings in Pine Hills left three people dead - a mother, her nine-year-old daughter, and a news reporter - and at least two others injured. The shocking nature of these horrific acts is difficult enough to process, but even more galling is the fact that the man who was promptly arrested for these crimes, Mr. Keith Melvin Moses (aka Keith Moses), date of birth June 11, 2003, has been allowed to remain on the streets after multiple arrests, including one your office has refused to prosecute. He has also been reported as a “known gang member” with an extensive criminal history, including aggravated battery, assault, and grand theft,” reads the letter from the governor’s office.

The letter is asking for the following information in writing:

  • Copies of any and all reports, letters, summaries, statements, and emails regarding Keith Melvin Moses
  • Copies of any and all policies, reports, letters, summaries, statements, and emails regarding decisions made by your office related to Keith Melvin Moses
  • Copies of any and all reports, letters, summaries, statements, and emails regarding Keith Melvin Moses’ Juvenile Felony Probation
  • Copies of any and all documents relating to the juvenile record of Keith Melvin Moses
  • Any and all communications between Officer Estefano Pino and the Office of the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit from Nov. 13, 2021 through Jan. 18, 2022
  • Information on the number and circumstances of individuals who were arrested for committing a felony or had violated the terms of their probation by being arrested for crime, had prior criminal history, and were not prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office

The deadline for full compliance is March 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.
Train derails in south Manatee; boxcars, propane tankers involved
A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say
A crash on I-75 northbound at County Road 681 is blocking two lanes of traffic.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at County Road 681
Crash
Man seriously hurt in I-75 crash near Venice
Red tide causing fish kill on some Suncoast beaches.
Red tide impacting many beaches on the Suncoast

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Venice Police respond to stabbing at assisted living facility
Authorities arrested 25 people in connection to a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent...
States move to crack down on nurses with bogus diplomas
First Alert Traffic: Water line break closes westbound U.S. 301 in Palmetto
First Alert Traffic: Water line break closes westbound U.S. 301 in Palmetto
Westbound U.S. 301 (10th Street East) in Palmetto is completely closed from Canal Road (16th...
First Alert Traffic: Water line break closes westbound U.S. 301 in Palmetto