Bridget Ziegler vows transparency from position on new Tourism Oversight Board

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler says she’s honored to be appointed to a new board to oversee the area formally known as the Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District near Orlando.

Ziegler says its about balance and transparency. “Ensuring that no corporation has special privileges,” she said.

“Certainly, we understand that the tourism area is a point of pride in Florida and we need to maintain and ensure efficiency and beautification. However, we want to balance and make sure there’s transparency,” she said Tuesday at a rally for Gov. Ron DeSantis in Venice.

The new board was formed after DeSantis stripped control of the district from the Disney Corporation earlier this week. The district was created in 1967, partly as an incentive for Disney to develop its theme parks which now dominate the area. It gave Disney control over road and infrastructure development, the ability to levy taxes and issue revenue bonds, among other things.

Disney angered DeSantis last year over its opposition to a controversial education bill called the Parental Rights Education Act. The bill, which DeSantis signed into law, limits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Detractor of the law dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

When Disney employees criticized the company for not denouncing the legislation, Disney relented and joined with other groups to fight the new law.

DeSantis then retaliated by prompting the Legislature to pass a bill dissolving the Reedy Creek district and replacing its board with new, handpicked members.

The new board is named the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board.

Ziegler will continue her role as chair of the Sarasota County School Board. “I am honored to serve the governor and Floridians. I am a mother of three, I have been a working mom of three since day one, and any mother that’s working mother knows that we are very good at juggling lots. So, I have no doubt that ill continue to do so,” said Ziegler.

Ziegler is no stranger to opposing Disney. Last year after the Venice High School Marching Band was told they couldn’t perform at Disney unless they covered up the Native American school logo, Ziegler took to Twitter.

“Shameful to see Disney continue to use children as pawns to advance their woke political agenda,” Ziegler tweeted.

The chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party, Daniel Kuether, said they were surprised at Ziegler’s appointment. He questions how a Sarasota County School Board chair qualifies for the position.

“This is just an example of Ron DeSantis using his power to the fullest to do whatever he pleases. He’s surrounded himself with extremists like Bridget Ziegler in order to do his bidding as we’ve seen with ‘Don’t Say Gay.’ We clearly know he has other ulterior motives in placing her in this appointment,” said Kuether.

The board will meet for the first time next week. Ziegler said the meeting will determine the first steps the board plans to take with the district.

According to the former district’s website, the district encompasses four theme parks, two water parks, a sports complex, 179 miles of roadway, 67 miles of waterway, and the cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista.

It also includes an environmental science laboratory where the continuity of water quality is monitored, an electric power-generating and distribution facility, a natural gas distribution system, a chilled water distribution system, water and wastewater collection and treatment facilities, a solid waste and recyclables collection and transfer system.

More than 40,000 hotel rooms and hundreds of restaurants and retail stores also sit within the district’s borders.

The district is responsible to oversee land use and environmental protections within the District, and provide essential public services (e.g. fire protection, emergency medical services, water production and distribution, wastewater services, drainage and flood control, electric power generation and distribution, and solid waste and recyclables collection and disposal.

It regulates the EPCOT building code; and operates and maintains all public roadways and bridges. and funds its operations, services, and capital improvements by assessing taxes and fees to the landowners and lessees, within the district, and by issuing ad valorem and utility revenue bonds.

