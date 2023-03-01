Bradenton police find missing woman

UPDATED at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department says a missing homeless woman has been found and she is safe.

Rosa Vargas, 86, who has dementia, had been was last seen leaving Blake Hospital Feb. 17. She was reported missing Tuesday.

MISSING/ENDANGERED ADULT - UPDATE: Rosa Vargas, who was reported missing yesterday, has been located and is safe. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ejvkhFPIa5 — Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) March 1, 2023

