Bradenton police find missing woman

Rosa Vargas
Rosa Vargas(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATED at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department says a missing homeless woman has been found and she is safe.

Rosa Vargas, 86, who has dementia, had been was last seen leaving Blake Hospital Feb. 17. She was reported missing Tuesday.

