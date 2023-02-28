Train derails in south Manatee; no injuries reported

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.

Manatee County spokesman Bill Logan says the incident happened Tuesday morning near the 7200 block of 16th Street East. The derailment involves five rail cars and two propane tankers, he said.

South Manatee and Cedar Hammock fire departments, as well as Manatee County EMS, are on scene.

Logan said no injuries and no leaks of the tankers are reported.

The scene may take some time to clean up, as the tankers must be drained before they can be moved.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.