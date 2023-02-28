Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Train derails in south Manatee; no injuries reported

A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.
A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.(WGCL)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.

Manatee County spokesman Bill Logan says the incident happened Tuesday morning near the 7200 block of 16th Street East. The derailment involves five rail cars and two propane tankers, he said.

South Manatee and Cedar Hammock fire departments, as well as Manatee County EMS, are on scene.

Logan said no injuries and no leaks of the tankers are reported.

The scene may take some time to clean up, as the tankers must be drained before they can be moved.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Crash
Man seriously hurt in I-75 crash near Venice
Beach
Red tide at the Beach, warm and dry weather continues on the Suncoast
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after...
‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

Latest News

A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say
West wind continues today
Temperatures continue to warm with west winds blowing
A crash on I-75 northbound at County Road 681 is blocking two lanes of traffic.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at County Road 681
An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the third panther...
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle