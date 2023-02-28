Advertise With Us
Temperatures continue to warm with west winds blowing

West wind continues today
West wind continues today
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure continues to remain in place and direct our winds out of the west today. Humidity stays high and red tide remains an issue. There is no trigger in the atmosphere to cause rain and, once again today, we stay dry. We will add a degree or two on to our daytime high, coming in about 84.

Some relief from the west wind may occur overnight as the high repositions itself just to our east. This will swing our winds around to the southeast, at least for about 12 hours, before returning to the south on Thursday in advance of the next cold front.

As the cold front nears our winds pick up on Thursday night and Friday day. Small Craft Advisories may be issued for that reason. There will also be a slight chance for a shower from Friday evening into Saturday. This cold front will weaken before moving through, and temperatures will fall only a degree or two.

