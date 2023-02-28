Similar to yesterday, a warm and dry day for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy morning fog gives way to sunshine this morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will remain above average both in the morning lows and the afternoon highs but noticeably cooler than last week. Humidity will be increasing from yesterday’s levels, and dew points could approach the 70-degree mark. That will make it noticeably stickier near the coast.

Winds will be consistently out of the west or southwest from morning into night. This will increase the effects of red tide irritation for some folks as offshore red tide toxins are blown ashore. No rain today. No rain till Friday for that matter.

All of this will be directly due to the high-pressure ridge located to our south. Temperatures will increase a degree or two till midweek and late-week temperatures climb into the 85 to 90 degree range, from coast to inland locations.

That high will finally break down and move out into the Atlantic Ocean to allow a strong cold front and low pressure area to advance into the eastern seaboard. That front will drag the weaker tail end of the cold front into the Suncoast by Saturday.

It will bring a slight chance for showers and, more importantly, stronger winds starting on Friday. Temperatures will fall a few degrees, but it will not be a dramatic drop and rebound back into the 80s within a day or two.

