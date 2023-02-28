Rain free work week with warm temperatures

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The beautiful winter weather continues through Friday with highs in the low 80s each day and lows in the mid 60s. We are going to see the winds really pick up on Friday as an storm system moves over the mid Mississippi valley. Those winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. We will see boating advisories issued for Suncoast waters for Friday and more than likely continue through Saturday as it will still be a bit windy for Saturday.

For Tuesday look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s near the coast and lows in the low 80s inland. Winds will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be pretty much the same as Tuesday with no chance for any rain.

Thursday the winds will begin to pick up as an area of low pressure begins to develop over the south central U.S. This system will really start to crank up on Friday and bring some very strong wind gusts out of the south on Friday for our area. We are talking winds up to 15-25 mph with gusts possibly up to 30 mph during the day on Friday. There will be a small craft advisory for all the coast on Friday and will likely continue through Saturday.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs in the low 80s with winds out of the SW at 10-20 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday we will see a very windy day. This is an ABC7 First Alert Weather heads up for this day. We will see wind gusts up to 30-35 mph. This may help in breaking up the red tide. Skies should be partly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures to stay above average through the weekend (WWSB)

Saturday a cold front gets close to our area and falls short in bringing much cooler air but it will bring an increase in cloudiness and a slight chance for a few showers. Temperatures will only cool a few degrees as the front fades.

