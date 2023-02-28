Advertise With Us
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the third panther...
An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the third panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of three total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIG CYPRESS, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the third panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of three total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 1-year-old male panther were found Sunday along a rural road in the Big Cypress Reservation in Hendry County, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

