Motorcyclist killed in Arcadia crash

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Arcadia man was killed Monday morning when his motorcycle hit a semi trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading north on U.S. 17 at about 11 a.m., negotiating a right curve, approaching the intersection of NE Arcadia Avenue.

As he approached, a semi-trailer, stopped on a driveway access, began to make a left turn onto southbound U.S. 17. The motorcycle hit the left rear axle of the truck. The motorcyclist died at the scene, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

