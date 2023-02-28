Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist killed in Arcadia crash

A 19-year-old Arcadia man was killed Monday morning when his motorcycle hit a semi trailer, the...
A 19-year-old Arcadia man was killed Monday morning when his motorcycle hit a semi trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Arcadia man was killed Monday morning when his motorcycle hit a semi trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading north on U.S. 17 at about 11 a.m., negotiating a right curve, approaching the intersection of NE Arcadia Avenue.

As he approached, a semi-trailer, stopped on a driveway access, began to make a left turn onto southbound U.S. 17. The motorcycle hit the left rear axle of the truck. The motorcyclist died at the scene, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

