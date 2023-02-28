Church who ‘funded and founded’ New College to speak at demonstration

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United Church of Christ is set to hold a demonstration alongside students opposing the new direction of New College of Florida Tuesday at 11 a.m.

According to General Minister and President Rev. John Dorhauer, in the era of a budding civil rights movement, the United Church of Christ funded and founded the school with the premise that all types of people would be welcome and not discriminated against due to their race, gender, or sexual orientation.

Rev. Dorhauer fears that philosophy could be in jeopardy.

“We now reach a point where an entire governing board and an entirely new president are being put in by a governor with the expressed purpose of undoing the DEI (Diversity Equality and Inclusion) work that this college is committed to — it’s not only ironic that it’s happening. But, it’s an absolute outrage,” said Rev. Dorhauer.

Dorhauer believes this newly appointed board of trustees and the appointment of Gov. Ron DeSantis ally Richard Corcoran as interim president of New College to be political positioning.

“I think (DeSantis) is using this as simply a political tool to give himself a big name and say, ‘look what I can do?’ and to advance his political aspirations,” he said.

People in favor of the new conservative regime are suggesting that students who disapprove find a new place to go to school.

But, according to sophomore Annika Fuller it isn’t that easy.

“New College, it’s an educational system-- the academic program is so different that transferring is incredibly hard. A lot of our classes don’t exactly fit in the same curriculum as a lot of other public universities. So, if you transfer, even as a second-year student, you might be placed back to your first year because you’ve lost all of work you’ve done because our system is so different,” said Fuller.

ABC 7 has reached out to Corcoran for an interview regarding the school’s future but has not gotten a reply.

