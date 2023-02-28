Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspected car burglar led Sarasota police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Police had responded to reports of several car burglaries on Gopher Street in Sarasota. Police found the suspect in a car near University Parkway and Old Bradenton Road.
The suspect fled. After a short chase, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and ran into a medical office near Tuttle Avenue and University Parkway.
Officers say he barricaded himself in a bathroom for a short time before surrendering.
