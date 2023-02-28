Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say

A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities said.(Storyblocks)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspected car burglar led Sarasota police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Police had responded to reports of several car burglaries on Gopher Street in Sarasota. Police found the suspect in a car near University Parkway and Old Bradenton Road.

The suspect fled. After a short chase, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and ran into a medical office near Tuttle Avenue and University Parkway.

Officers say he barricaded himself in a bathroom for a short time before surrendering.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Crash
Man seriously hurt in I-75 crash near Venice
Beach
Red tide at the Beach, warm and dry weather continues on the Suncoast
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after...
‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

Latest News

A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.
Train derails in south Manatee; no injuries reported
West wind continues today
Temperatures continue to warm with west winds blowing
A crash on I-75 northbound at County Road 681 is blocking two lanes of traffic.
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at County Road 681
An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the third panther...
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle