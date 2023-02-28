Broadband expansion funds now available in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The window for applications from local governments and utilities has opened for more than $247 million in federal funds for broadband expansion, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced.

The application window will close April 14.

Allocated by the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, the Broadband Infrastructure Program aims to expand and improve broadband internet infrastructure with a focus on workforce, education, and health monitoring. The program prioritizes unserved and underserved Florida communities in addition to communities with slower internet service speeds.

Eligible recipients, including municipalities, county governments, nonprofits, or private entities such as internet service providers, co-operatives, and electric utilities can find resources to prepare an application at www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband.

This funding is in addition to $400 million available through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to support broadband expansion in rural communities. On Feb. 2, more than $144 million for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties were awarded for broadband internet expansion for nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations through the state.

