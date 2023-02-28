Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Broadband expansion funds now available in Florida

The window for applications from local governments and utilities has opened for more than $247...
The window for applications from local governments and utilities has opened for more than $247 million in federal funds for broadband expansion The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The window for applications from local governments and utilities has opened for more than $247 million in federal funds for broadband expansion, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced.

The application window will close April 14.

Allocated by the U.S. Treasury’s Capital Projects Fund, the Broadband Infrastructure Program aims to expand and improve broadband internet infrastructure with a focus on workforce, education, and health monitoring. The program prioritizes unserved and underserved Florida communities in addition to communities with slower internet service speeds.

Eligible recipients, including municipalities, county governments, nonprofits, or private entities such as internet service providers, co-operatives, and electric utilities can find resources to prepare an application at www.FloridaJobs.org/Broadband.

This funding is in addition to $400 million available through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to support broadband expansion in rural communities. On Feb. 2, more than $144 million for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties were awarded for broadband internet expansion for nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations through the state.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Crash
Man seriously hurt in I-75 crash near Venice
Beach
Red tide at the Beach, warm and dry weather continues on the Suncoast
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Visitors on the Santa Cruz Wharf in California are feeling creeped out and uncomfortable after...
‘Do not engage’: Police warn beachgoers of ‘creepy’ man in Cookie Monster costume

Latest News

Train derails in south Manatee County
Train derails in south Manatee County
A train with propane tankers derailed in south Manatee County Tuesday, officials say.
Train derails in south Manatee; boxcars, propane tankers involved
A suspected car burglar led Sarasota Police on a short-lived chase Tuesday morning, authorities...
Burglary suspect cornered in office bathroom, Sarasota police say
West wind continues today
Temperatures continue to warm with west winds blowing