Rothenbach Park has reopened

Rothenbach Park reopened to the public last week, after serving as a vital debris management...
Rothenbach Park reopened to the public last week, after serving as a vital debris management site since October, following Hurricane Ian.(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rothenbach Park reopened to the public last week, after serving as a vital debris management site since October, following Hurricane Ian.

The debris management site enabled the county’s contractors to process vegetative storm debris collected from northern areas of unincorporated Sarasota County.

Rothenbach Park, at the east end of Bee Ridge Road, has playgrounds, picnic areas, restrooms, and outdoor fitness equipment. The park is a great place for birding and wildlife viewing and cycling and running with 4 miles of paved trails. The R/C Squadron airfield is also open by authorized access only.

For more information visit scgov.net or call 311.

