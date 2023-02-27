Advertise With Us
Patchy Morning Fog, then Sunshine Kicks Off the Work Week

Cold Front Arrives Friday
ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy morning fog will appear Monday morning, but should dissipate shortly after daybreak. Fair weather with warm, sunny afternoons will kick off the work week. Expect a dry sky, with highs hovering around 80 degrees and lows in the 60′s through Friday. Then a cold front arrives at the end of the week, cooling the temperatures off Saturday afternoon to the mid 70s. The first rain chances arrive with the front at a mere 20% on Friday.

