Patchy Morning Fog, then Sunshine Kicks Off the Work Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy morning fog will appear Monday morning, but should dissipate shortly after daybreak. Fair weather with warm, sunny afternoons will kick off the work week. Expect a dry sky, with highs hovering around 80 degrees and lows in the 60′s through Friday. Then a cold front arrives at the end of the week, cooling the temperatures off Saturday afternoon to the mid 70s. The first rain chances arrive with the front at a mere 20% on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.