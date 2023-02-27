New fire truck especially designed for downtown streets, high-rises

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department has gotten a new piece of equipment especially for emergencies in the city’s high-rises.

The tiller truck began its service Monday morning.

With greater maneuverability and stabilization, and a 100-foot-tall ladder, the new truck will allow for more versatile navigation of tight turns and narrow streets.

According to Sarasota County Fire Chief David Rathbun, the tiller will be useful in calls downtown, including those with high-rise buildings.

“Having a truck that can better maneuver through narrow streets and a ladder better suited for high-rise calls helps us respond to an emergency in a more efficient way and better serve our community in their time of need,” he said.

The tiller, which has a rear axle that is steered independently of the front axle, requires two drivers along with a dose of training, communication and teamwork.

SCFD personnel assigned to Truck 1 received more than 80 hours of driver training on the new truck.

“It’s a unique apparatus to drive, so it’s important that our personnel are trained before the truck goes into service. Also learning the unique features of the truck is vital so they know exactly where everything is before responding to an emergency,” Rathbun said.

The specialized vehicle also holds storage for additional ladders as well as important equipment for technical rescue and hazardous materials calls.

The tiller is housed at Fire Station 1 in downtown Sarasota.

