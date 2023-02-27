Advertise With Us
Measles case linked to Kentucky revival

DOCTOR ENCOURAGES CAUTION AFTER MEASLES CASE
By Lucy Bryson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JESSAMINE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Just days after the ending of the revival at Asbury University, the state department of public health has confirmed a new case of measles that is linked to the revival.

Health officials said that the infected person attended the Asbury University revival Feb. 18. This is reported to be the third case of measles in the state of Kentucky in the last month.

“Measles is a virus. It is spread predominately by droplets in the air, and it’s very contagious,” said family practice physician Dr. Jeff Foxx.

He said that this is the first case of measles he’s dealt with in years.

“I’ve been practicing for about 40 years, and in the last 35, I don’t know if I’ve seen a case of measles. Maybe I can count them on my one hand,” said Foxx.

The concern of Foxx and the rest of Jessamine County is how fast the disease can spread, and with Asbury’s revival facilitating thousands of people, the event could become a superspreader.

But Foxx said with proper vaccination, measles can be avoidable.

“If you’re exposed and are vaccinated, your risk is small. Again, pay attention to symptoms, but you’re pretty good protected if you’re vaccinated,” said Foxx.

He said that it is not typically fatal for unvaccinated individuals who do contract measles.

“Typically you get over it. With the support of care, fluid, Tylenol, and time. That’s typical. You don’t want to be one of the atypical who dies from a complication,” said Foxx.

But he advises those who contract the illness to contact healthcare professionals just in case.

Any individual experiencing symptoms of measles is advised to contact their doctor and follow CDC protocol in order to stop the spread.

