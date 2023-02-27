Advertise With Us
Man seriously hurt in I-75 crash near Venice

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man was seriously injured Sunday night when his vehicle overturned on I-75 near Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the 32-year-old man was driving north, just south of State Road 681 at about 9:45 p.m. As he approached slower traffic, he lost control. The car traveled off of the roadway and overturned. The driver, who as not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car.

Troopers say he was seriously injured and airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

