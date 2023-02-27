Advertise With Us
Hero who stopped DUI suspect on Sunshine Skyway named Trooper of the Year

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol trooper that stopped a suspected drunk driver from crashing into runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge last year has been named 2022 Trooper of the Year.

On March 6, Trooper Toni Schuck positioned her SUV directly into the path of of a vehicle driving the wrong way, past multiple barricades and other law enforcement, toward thousands of Skyway 10K runners on Tampa’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The suspect, Kristen Kay Watts of Sarasota, was arrested and charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury to another, DUI with property damage and/or personal injury, reckless driving and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

Watts is out on bond as she awaits trial in Manatee County Court.

At a May 10 press conference, 26-year-veteran Trooper Schuck said, “I was the last officer, I knew it was me.”

The award, sponsored by the Florida Petroleum Council, has been presented annually to an outstanding trooper in recognition of acts of heroism or exceptional performance of duties.

Schuck is the fourth female trooper to earn the Trooper of the Year honor.

This is not her first award for her actions last March. She first received Trooper of the Month in March 2022. She was subsequently honored with a “Back the Blue” award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards in November, the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the Tampa Bay Rays’ 2022 opening-day baseball game, keys to the city in both St. Petersburg and Bradenton, and the opportunity to be celebrated on March 22 in Manatee County for “Trooper Toni Schuck Day.”

Trooper Schuck, who earned a Medal of Valor award and was also named the CVE Member of the Year, will receive her Trooper of the Year plaque later in the year from the American Petroleum Council, and then get formally recognized with a Florida Cabinet resolution in the winter.

