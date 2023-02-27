Advertise With Us
Get ready for another week of dry and warm weather

By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over the next few days, the mornings will have a chance for some patchy fog. That will be the most problematic part of an otherwise calm and quiet weather pattern.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side of the average, and we can expect afternoons of about 81 to 83 degrees into the end of the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny this week as a strong area of high-pressure continues to drive our weather pattern.

A change may come late in week as a powerful storm crosses the United States. By Friday the storm will drag a cold front into Florida and into the Suncoast by the weekend. This front has a chance of bringing some light rain to the area and lower our temperatures to more seasonable upper 70s.

