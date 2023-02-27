Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Florida Dems pick Fried to lead party after tough midterms

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an...
Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried speaks during an interview on April 21, 2022, at the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami. Florida Democrats selected former state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried as their new party chair on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Fried outdistanced former state Sen. Annette Taddeo at a special meeting of party members in suburban Orlando, and will replace Manny Diaz. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Democrats selected former state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried as their new party chair on Saturday, hoping to move past a disastrous midterm performance in the onetime presidential battleground state where high-profile Gov. Ron DeSantis has helped cement Republican control.

Fried, 45, outdistanced former state Sen. Annette Taddeo at a special meeting of party members in suburban Orlando, and will replace Manny Diaz. In his resignation announcement letter last month, he listed a number of problems facing the party, including a lack of resources and volunteers and poor messaging.

Both women had lost their own races last year — Fried to Charlie Crist in the primary for governor and Taddeo to U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar in November.

Within the past few years, Republicans have erased the voter registration advantage in Florida that Democrats held for decades. In the midterm election, longtime Democratic strongholds such as Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties flipped to the GOP, and DeSantis won a landslide reelection victory as he eyes a 2024 presidential bid.

Democrats performed particularly poorly with Latinos in Florida compared with previous years. Miami-Dade, the state’s most populous county, is home to 1.5 million Latinos of voting age.

Fried, whose term as agriculture commissioner wrapped up last month, has pledged to rebuild the party “from the ground up,” with a focus on voter registration. As the only statewide elected Democrat, Fried was a fierce critic of DeSantis, often challenging him on policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic and later on a law critics called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Taddeo, 55, was a state senator from 2017 to 2022. She had said she wanted a year-round effort to register voters without outsourcing that job to other groups and to mobilize young voters. She also says the party must conduct more outreach to Black and Hispanic communities.

Just over a decade ago, President Barack Obama won reelection to the White House after twice carrying the state of Florida. President Donald Trump won the state in the last two elections, carrying Florida by an even larger margin in 2020 than four years earlier.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beach
Red tide at the Beach, warm and dry weather continues on the Suncoast
Sunset
The heat is On, the rain stays Off and our Red Tide gets worse
Authorities say a teen attacked their teacher over a game controller in school.
WATCH: Flagler teen attacks teacher over game controller, deputies say
Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” sharing advice with a few...
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice
Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona

Latest News

Crash
Man seriously hurt in I-75 crash near Venice
Warm weather for days in a row
Get ready for another week of dry and warm weather
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish...
DeSantis moves toward GOP presidential bid on his own terms
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 26, 2023