Sunny Afternoon for Pirate Baseball in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pirate and Phillie fans may want to don the sunscreen if heading to the spring training game match-up at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with a game time start at 79 degrees. Winds will be between five and ten mphs. No rain is expected.

As we move through the work week, highs will be in the low 80s, and lows will land mostly in the mid to upper 60′s. A very weak cold front moves through on Tuesday that could bring in some clouds. Minimal to moderate rain chances enter the forecast Friday, as a second cold front arrives.

For boaters and beachgoers, there may be a bit of patchy sea fog in the early morning hours. Once the fog dissapates, it will be a delightful day on the water with seas less than one foot. Winds will come from the WSW at five to ten mph. Red tide has increased to moderate levels along much of the suncoast, so beachgoers should check for flags at their favorite beaches. There is a seabreeze that could aid in bringing the foul smell closer to shore.

