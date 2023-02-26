Red tide at the Beach, warm and dry weather continues on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our beaches hard this weekend. Every beach reported dead fish Saturday afternoon and Moderate to Intense respiratory irritation. What we call red tide is the Karenia brevis algae in the Gulf waters. The algae produces a toxin that kills fish. That toxin becomes airborne near the beaches, causing humans to cough and nose and eye irritation. At this point there is no end in sight to the current red tide bloom.

The weather stays dry and warm for the coming week. We are tracking a cold front for late Friday that will bring slightly cooler and drier air by Saturday. Rain chances stay low with the front, but our highs will dip into the 70s for Saturday, then the 80s return.

Red tide1 (Station)

Red tide2 (Station)

