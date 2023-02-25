The record warmth continues through the weekend

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The perfect weather we’ve seen through the work week will continue through the weekend as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

We will see some patchy fog forming during the early morning hours on Saturday followed by mostly sunny skies throughout the day. The high will be near 80 at the beaches and mid to upper 80s well inland.

Sunday looks great as well with plenty of sunshine and no mention of rain with temperatures staying well above average. The averages for this time of year are 57 for a low and 76 for a high.

We will see beautiful weather continuing throughout the work week next week with a front fading before it reaches us on Tuesday. We will see a slight increase in cloudiness on Tuesday afternoon with a 10% chance for a passing shower.

Little chance for rain in the forecast (WWSB)

The boating weather is looking great with seas running less than 2 feet.

