Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

The record warmth continues through the weekend

Chance for some patchy fog
Beautiful weather for the weekend
Beautiful weather for the weekend(Damon Powers | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The perfect weather we’ve seen through the work week will continue through the weekend as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.

We will see some patchy fog forming during the early morning hours on Saturday followed by mostly sunny skies throughout the day. The high will be near 80 at the beaches and mid to upper 80s well inland.

Sunday looks great as well with plenty of sunshine and no mention of rain with temperatures staying well above average. The averages for this time of year are 57 for a low and 76 for a high.

We will see beautiful weather continuing throughout the work week next week with a front fading before it reaches us on Tuesday. We will see a slight increase in cloudiness on Tuesday afternoon with a 10% chance for a passing shower.

Little chance for rain in the forecast
Little chance for rain in the forecast(WWSB)

The boating weather is looking great with seas running less than 2 feet.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

No mention of rain over the next 7 days
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast Friday 2/24/2023

Most Read

Naegleria fowleri has been discovered in Charlotte County
‘Brain-eating’ amoeba found in Charlotte County
John Lee Daniels
Four hurt in wrong-way crash on I-75, troopers say
Help us get the word out!
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Crash blocks roadway on N Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
Here’s how to check red tide levels before heading out to the beach

Latest News

Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Lakewood Ranch, is helping sponsor a bill aimed at limiting costly...
Controversial lawsuit limits backed in Florida House
Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested 30 child predator suspects, including a...
Polk deputies arrest 30 suspects in child predator sweep
To adopt, call 941-861-9523.
Pet of the Week: Zeus looking for a forever home
Missing toddler reported in Hernando County
Missing Brooksville toddler found; former Marine hailed as hero