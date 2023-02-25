Advertise With Us
James Webb telescope detects unusual massive galaxies in early universe

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was only seven months ago that the James Webb Space Telescope started sending back the first full color images of the universe. Recent pictures are creating more questions than answers. The telescope is picking up light from the early universe from the first 500 million to 800 million years after the Big Bang, the beginning of the universe.

The six red dots in these pictures are distant and young galaxies, scientists expected these early galaxies to be small. Instead, the six galaxies here are large and mature, much like our own Milky Way galaxy. This has astronomers questioning the theories about how the universe formed. Local Suncoast astronomer Howard Hochhalter told us while it is a puzzle, it’s a very small number of galaxies.

This image provided by NASA and the European Space Agency shows images of six candidate massive galaxies, seen 500-800 million years after the Big Bang. One of the sources (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our present-day Milky Way, but is 30 times more compact(NASA via AP)

“So let’s put this into context,” Hochhalter said. “What we’ve seen now is we see a little clump of six galaxies. Statistically speaking, it’s like saying it’s a very small fraction of infinity. And so to see galaxies like this, well, in a, it’s like looking and finding a very rare blade of grass, in an infinitely large golf course.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

