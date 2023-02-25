Advertise With Us
The heat is On, the rain stays Off and our Red Tide gets worse

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our hot and dry weather pattern continues for the weekend and beyond. Highs stay in the 80s, humidity is a bit on the higher side with dew points in the 60s. We are tracking a cold front for Friday that brings a few changes. There’s no rain left for us Friday, but drier air and highs in the 70s return for next Saturday. Then the 80s come right back.

Red tide continues to hug the beaches of the Suncoast. The latest report from Friday showed High levels of the algae along much of the Suncoast. We have many reports of dead fish on beaches, and irritation levels range from Moderate to Intense. If you have respiratory issues, this is not a good beach weekend.

red tide
red tide(Station)
red tide
red tide(Station)

