WATCH: Flagler teen attacks teacher over game controller, deputies say

BUNNELL Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old student is in juvenile detention after knocking a Flager County high school teacher unconscious after she took a game controller away from him in class, authorities said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Feb. 21 at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast. School resource officers were called after the student attacked the paraprofessional in a hallway on campus.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking in the hallway and turning to see the student, who is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds, rush at her and knock her to the ground.

The student is seen kicking and punching the unconscious victim several times in the back and head. Others rushed in to help the victim and stop the attack.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the student told them he was upset because the victim took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class. “The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

In body camera video after the student’s arrest, he is heard yelling at his victim, threatening to kill her.

He was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

