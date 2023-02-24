Advertise With Us
Warm winter weather continues

Patchy dense fog could be a problem for commuters
The sun will be out full strength again on Friday after some morning fog
The sun will be out full strength again on Friday after some morning fog
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The hot weather continues on Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for areas mainly east of I-75. The beaches will be a little milder with highs there in the low to mid 80s. The near record breaking heat will continue through Saturday and then temperatures drop only a few degrees on Sunday as we see a slight wind shift.

An ABC7 First Alert Weather heads-up for Friday morning look for some patchy dense fog to be around to start the day. Conditions are favorable for development for patchy fog which could limit visibility for your morning commute or drop off for school.

Low visibility could slow traffic a bit for morning commute
Low visibility could slow traffic a bit for morning commute

The fog will burn off rather quickly and we should see plenty of sunshine throughout the rest of the day. The big story will be the heat. Temperatures will be some 10-13 degrees above average for areas several miles inland from the Gulf. We are talking highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Although the beaches will be slightly cooler than that it will still be warm with highs in the low 80s which is some 5-7 degrees above average.

Saturday we start off with some patchy fog once again and then look for mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs in the low to mid 80s close to the coast and upper 80s to near 90 degrees east of I-75. The beaches will warm into the low 80s.

Sunday will be nice as well with mostly sunny skies after a few clouds during the morning hours with highs in the low 80s.

Monday will be nice and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s with no chance for rain.

Only a very small chance for rain on Tuesday
Only a very small chance for rain on Tuesday

Tuesday a weak cold front approaches but runs out of steam before reaching us. It will bring a slight increase in some cloudiness along with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. It stays warm through the rest of the work week with no major fronts expected here.

