USF Sarasota-Manatee to break ground on campus’ first dorm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee will begin a new chapter of growth next week as it breaks ground on its first student center and residential housing complex.

The ceremonial groundbreaking will take place Wednesday, March 1, on the Sarasota-Manatee campus, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

The building is expected to open in time for the fall 2024 semester. Up to 200 students will be able to live on the Sarasota-Manatee campus for the first time.

The six-story, 100,000-square-foot complex will help the university recruit and retain students, and allow the Sarasota-Manatee campus — the only four-year research university in the region — to shed the image of being a “commuter college,” officials said.

The $42 million building will sit along Seagate Drive, on the south side of campus, just west of the existing Selby Auditorium and Crosley Campus Center.

The bottom two floors will include a ballroom, dining facilities, a bookstore, lounges and offices and meeting space for USF World, student government and other organizations.

The student center portion will have large windows allowing views toward Sarasota Bay and Longboat Key. The top four floors will include residences in various configurations.

Other construction plans are also in the works. With plans in place for a $62 million, 75,000-square-foot Nursing/STEM building, USF will expand its academic offerings in nursing, engineering, the health sciences, the arts and other fields on the campus.

