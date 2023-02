SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Zeus, a 4-year-old pit bull mix, is up for adoption at Sarasota County Animal Services.

In ABC7′s Pet of the Week segment, Zeus is described as 70 pounds, loves to walk and play and is treat-motivated.

If you’re interested in meeting Zeus, call Sarasota County Animal Services at 941-861-9523.

