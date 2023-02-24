Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naegleria fowleri has been discovered in Charlotte County
‘Brain-eating’ amoeba found in Charlotte County
John Lee Daniels
Four hurt in wrong-way crash on I-75, troopers say
Help us get the word out!
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Crash blocks roadway on N Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
Here’s how to check red tide levels before heading out to the beach

Latest News

Black History Month Graphic
Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup
Femi Redwood
Edith Lee Paine
Importance of black churches