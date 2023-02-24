Long-range forecast keeps us warm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our high pressure ridge that has been driving our weather pattern will stay strong into the weekend, only migrating a bit to bring subtle changes.

Warm weather will be with us again today and afternoon high temperatures could even be a degree or two warmer. A few mid-level clouds could will start the day due to a front to the north inching its way southward. However, no rain will fall.

As high pressure is nudged southwest from the Atlantic toward Florida, the clouds will give way to sunshine. Winds will remain out of the east and early beachgoers will enjoy pleasant conditions with winds minimizing the impact of red tide irritants. In the afternoon the sea breeze will again form and brings winds onshore. Highs in the afternoon will approach the mid-80s and, in inland locations, could push 90.

Over the weekend the winds will shift to the west due to the relocation of the high pressure ridge center. Located over Florida and to our south, the high will continue our streak of rain free skies. The onshore winds will keep our temperatures down a few degrees, but still in the 80s. Then next week a front will try to sink south and our winds will pick up a bit.

