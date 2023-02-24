Advertise With Us
Beach University returns to Siesta Key for 17th season

Sarasota County's popular Beach University returns to Siesta Key in March.
Sarasota County's popular Beach University returns to Siesta Key in March.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s popular Beach University returns to Siesta Key in March.

In partnership with the Siesta Beach Ambassador volunteer program, this free educational series invites community members and visitors to learn about coastal environments and how best to care for the ecology in one-hour hands-on sessions.

It’s the 17th year of the program by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources.

The programs are held at the Siesta Beach main pavilion beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The schedule and topics:

  • March 2: Got sand?
  • March 9: Human behaviors on the environment.
  • March 16: Where do shells come from?
  • March 23: Turtle tagging and satellite tracking.
  • March 30: Fire in coastal ecosystems.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs as seating is limited. No registration is required.

You can also join in virtually by tuning into @SRQCountyGov on Facebook.

For more information, call 311 or visit scgov.net.

