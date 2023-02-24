Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Naegleria fowleri has been discovered in Charlotte County
‘Brain-eating’ amoeba found in Charlotte County
John Lee Daniels
Four hurt in wrong-way crash on I-75, troopers say
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Crash blocks roadway on N Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
Here’s how to check red tide levels before heading out to the beach
Help us get the word out!
Bradenton Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Missing toddler reported in Hernando County
Missing Brooksville toddler found; former Marine hailed as hero
Muhammed Momtaz Al-Azhari
St. Petersburg man pleads guilty to supporting Islamic extremist group
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites