Watchdog group files lawsuit against New College, trustee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A public watchdog group has filed a lawsuit against New College of Florida and it’s most outspoken trustee, charging they are ignoring a request for public records.

In a complaint filed Wednesday with the 12th Circuit Court in Sarasota, the Florida Center for Government Accountability charges Rufo is unlawfully withholding emails, texts and logs of phone calls made since his appointment to the college’s board of trustees.

The complaint says the Center made a written request on Jan. 23 to Rufo for the following records:

All texts sent to or from Christopher Rufo between Jan. 6-23, 2023, including on any personal, nongovernmental account.

A log of all text activity for Christopher Rufo between Jan.6-23, 2023, including on any personal, nongovernmental account.

A log of all phone calls made or received by Christopher Rufo between Jan. 6-23, 2023.

The complaint says the Center followed up with the college Feb. 1, and Feb. 10, after no records had been produced. “To date, not a single record has been produced, nor has New College or Rufo sought clarification of the scope of the Records Request,” the complaint says.

Rufo is a senior fellow for the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, a writer and activist. He is a noted opponent of critical race theory and a staunch supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis. He was with DeSantis when he signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics.

His comments after his appointment to the board of trustees raised alarm bells. Rufo said he wanted to eliminate equity, diversity and inclusion language, create “a new core curriculum,” and overhaul the school’s administration and academic departments in the first few months of his term.

He criticized the current administration in his first meet-and-greet session at the college Jan. 25, saying it has “established ... a kind of social justice-oriented orthodoxy that has created an echo chamber that has prevented a lot of debates,” accusing liberal activists of “weaponizing that ideology.”

Students, parents, alumni and community supporters have rallied around New College of Florida, in protest of what they fear is a takeover of their college. A statewide walkout of classes at state schools was planned for Thursday. A march in support of New College is planned for Feb. 25 in downtown Sarasota.

ABC7 has asked Rufo and New College, through its communications office and general counsel’s office, for comment.

Read the lawsuit complaint below:

Complaint by Jim DeLa on Scribd

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.