Temperatures near 90 are possible

Warm temperatures and breezy.
Warm temperatures and breezy.
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to hold fast across the Suncoast as it noses in from the Atlantic. Its location will continue to produce a southeast wind today that will shift to the east tomorrow.

This flow of air is a warm wind for us and over the next few days the effect of that wind will be felt.

While sea breezes will form, they will not push far inland. In the inland locations the temperatures in the afternoon will continue to rise, without the cooling sea breeze winds, and some locations will see temperatures climb to near 90. This will be especially true in the center parts of the state and south.

While the air will be on the humid side, it will not be moist enough or have any trigger mechanism to support afternoon showers. We stay dry and warm.

The next chance for any kind of break in the heat may come next week when a cold front will sag into Florida. Models differ on how far south the front next Wednesday will push, with some models stalling it to our north and others moving it into South Florida. The front will not be that strong regardless of how far south it moves and the most we can hope for is a few degree drop in temperatures and a bit low humidity by midweek next week.

