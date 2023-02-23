Many possibilities for the future of Mixon Fruit Farms property in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton will be closing for good in the coming months. The listing real estate agent is having some mixed emotions. She is helping sell a property that means so much to her and so many others.

“My parents used to bring us here when we were little and I bring my kids here still to this day,” said Selina G. Bradley, a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker. “So it’s definitely been part of my history, my family, so we’re going to miss it.”

The property, including the farm, is more than 39 acres. There is a convenience store and gas station being built right across the street. Bradley believes some sort of real estate would be a perfect fit for this property.

“With all the development, all the people who are moving here to Florida, over a thousand people a day,” said Bradley. “So we’re thinking some type of development for housing, either condos, townhomes, single family homes, something to that extent.”

Janet Mixon owns Mixon Fruit Farms with her husband. She says this was a very tough decision for them to sell. The Mixons have their own idea of what they would like to see happen to their property.

“We’re praying that our church buys it, buys the land because they are using the warehouse, and then they would probably sell some of it,” said Mixon. “No one is going to buy the business because it’s a hard business.”

Mixon says there’s another option they would be content with, if the church doesn’t buy the property.

“It’s probably going to be some kind of housing and I’m hoping it’s affordable housing,” said Mixon. “We believe this land is blessed and it should be used for really good things.”

Mixon Fruit Farms will officially close on July 29th, but they will be honoring scheduled weddings through January.

