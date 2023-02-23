Man wakes up after crash and meets man who saved his life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Alex Strouhal, a physical therapist at HCA Florida Sarasota, was biking to work when he witnessed a crash.

He saw a car swerve, cross a lane of traffic and crash into a bridge. Behind the wheel was 85-year-old Archie Suse. He was on his way to pick up Chinese food for dinner when he blacked out and crashed.

Alex immediately got off his bike, stopped traffic and helped the man in the car. He quickly assessed him, dialed 911 and stayed with him.

Mr. Suse was brought to the emergency room at Sarasota Doctors Hospital. When he woke up he wanted to find the man who helped him immediately after the crash, but only knew the man was on a bike and named “Alex.”

The next day the physical therapist was doing assessments on patients in the emergency room. As he walked into the room he realized the patient looked familiar, the patient also recognized the physical therapist as the man who had helped him after the crash.

The patient was considering taking an ad out in the newspaper to try and find the good Samaritan to thank him. As fate would have it, that good Samaritan was working at the same hospital.

The patient said: “It’s a miracle I was able to find him. A lot of people would not have stopped, but he did and he saved my life.”

